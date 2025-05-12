The internet is on fire about Casey Means being appointed as US Surgeon General. Two camps quickly formed…those who gushed in admiration at the appointment, and those (like me) who questioned it.
Dr. Mark Hyman is one of those who applauded Means’ appointment, but he’s part of the World Economic Forum…who knew? Can we trust him? It’s a valid question and should in no way be controversial.
I asked (as I always do) some poignant and very relevant questions about Casey Means in my Saturday substack (link below ICYMI.) It’s often what is NOT said that we need to focus on, and Casey’s sole focus on food and not vaccines is one strong example. She’s going to be the US Surgeon General, the voice of health in America, and we have a right and a duty to ask these questions.
https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/the-elephant-in-the-roo
Interested in your thoughts on this, so be sure to comment.
Putting aside the vaccine issue (which one should never do) Casey Means is best seen as being a facilitator for multinational investors in the field(s) of biometrics and health data tracking.
Hymans is pumped about this as he is on the Levels (Casey's cash cow) advisory board and sees "health technology" as a way to "improve health"- oh and make tons of money.
These people have no business being anywhere near the "health freedom movement" let alone at the forefront. How they got there has all to do with power and money and nothing to do with helping the masses improve their lives.
Not to mention for those of us who know how to parse their BS they are all a bunch of creeps.
Here is Levels mission statement:
"Our vision is to provide integrated technology that tracks every meaningful metric related to metabolic health and longevity in near-real-time and to provide actionable feedback on how our customers can improve their lives."
Sure- more tech will solve the problem of grinding poverty and mandatory poisonous injections.
The people backing her business with BIG money is what is bothering me (I.e.Google) as well as WEF connection.