The internet is on fire about Casey Means being appointed as US Surgeon General. Two camps quickly formed…those who gushed in admiration at the appointment, and those (like me) who questioned it.



Dr. Mark Hyman is one of those who applauded Means’ appointment, but he’s part of the World Economic Forum…who knew? Can we trust him? It’s a valid question and should in no way be controversial.

I asked (as I always do) some poignant and very relevant questions about Casey Means in my Saturday substack (link below ICYMI.) It’s often what is NOT said that we need to focus on, and Casey’s sole focus on food and not vaccines is one strong example. She’s going to be the US Surgeon General, the voice of health in America, and we have a right and a duty to ask these questions.



https://drtenpenny.substack.com/p/the-elephant-in-the-roo

