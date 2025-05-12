Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Allen
Putting aside the vaccine issue (which one should never do) Casey Means is best seen as being a facilitator for multinational investors in the field(s) of biometrics and health data tracking.

Hymans is pumped about this as he is on the Levels (Casey's cash cow) advisory board and sees "health technology" as a way to "improve health"- oh and make tons of money.

These people have no business being anywhere near the "health freedom movement" let alone at the forefront. How they got there has all to do with power and money and nothing to do with helping the masses improve their lives.

Not to mention for those of us who know how to parse their BS they are all a bunch of creeps.

Here is Levels mission statement:

"Our vision is to provide integrated technology that tracks every meaningful metric related to metabolic health and longevity in near-real-time and to provide actionable feedback on how our customers can improve their lives."

Sure- more tech will solve the problem of grinding poverty and mandatory poisonous injections.

Kathy Lopez
The people backing her business with BIG money is what is bothering me (I.e.Google) as well as WEF connection.

