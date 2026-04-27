I’ve been saying this for years. The facts are clear—not a single routine injected childhood vaccine on the CDC schedule was licensed based on a placebo-controlled trial, nor was any vaccine used as a control to license any such vaccine.



The misconception started with the original Salk polio vaccine. Experts today still swear up and down that the control group in the clinical trial to license the original Salk polio vaccine used "salt water.” It absolutely did not. Aaron Siri just outlined this very clearly in this substack article.



To trust the science, the science must be good, and the science is NOT GOOD on any of the childhood vaccines. I wrote about this nearly a year ago, and the information is still relevant today: When Placebos Are Not Inert.



Aaron Siri also lays the facts out in a recent substack article about checking the vaccine fact checkers.



This is why HHS created the new rule that all current and future vaccines to have placebo-controlled randomized clinical trials and long-term observational cohort studies with transparent, published findings. Why? Because the vaccines are currently NOT placebo-controlled.

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