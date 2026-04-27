Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

You know there has to be a reason for that. And it is that NO vaccine would pass muster...NONE.

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Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
11h

When I first researched vaccines, I saw an article in a peer reviewed journal. The title “implied” that it was a placebo-controlled study. When I read the ENTIRE article it was explained that the control was another new vaccine.

They were both given with the full complement of other vaccines that were due at that appointment.

The conclusion was that since there was no difference in the reaction level, that they were both given”safe and effective “.

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