My body, my choice, right? My body, my blood.



Utah is leading the way with their new legislative bill HB156, Blood Transfusion Amendments, which allows people to choose their own blood or a directed donor for transfusions, meaning you could pick an unvaccinated source if that’s what feels right for you and your family.

Utah wants to end being forced into the general blood donor pool. The bill is all about real choice in your healthcare and your peace of mind.

We will follow it as it moves through, but it is a great start and a win for patient rights so far.

Here’s the Bill: https://le.utah.gov/~2025/bills/static/HB0400.html

Does your state have similar legislation? Let us know in the comments or on our social media.

Post courtesy of TooBaffled on X



QUICK LINKS: