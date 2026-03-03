I’ve had so many comments about my recent substacks on glyphosate.



One comment in particular—from a follower on Truth Social—stood out to me as a viable solution.

What is it? Permaculture—a design philosophy and land-management approach that creates sustainable, self-sufficient ecosystems by working with nature rather than against it. The term combines “permanent” and “agriculture” and includes broader ideas about sustainable living and community design.

Permaculture was developed in Australia in the 1970s by Bill Mollison and David Holmgren.

Permaculture is built on the foundation of earth care, people care, and fair share to protect natural systems, support human well-being and limit consumption.

Permaculture uses design principles that mimic natural ecosystems. Tenets are to study the land before making changes, using renewable resources like rainwater, solar energy and compost, and promoting plant diversity to mix crops for improved soil and pest reduction.

It seems like the government agrees. NIH is investing serious research dollars into agriculture: “One of the greatest challenges we face is our agricultural system that relies heavily on toxic chemicals that impact human health. Farmers apply more than one billion pounds of pesticides and herbicides each year in the United States, yet we still lack a clear scientific framework to mitigate the risk and chart a path toward reducing that dependence. We must spur research into understanding the impact of cumulative toxic exposures, and spur innovations to reduce reliance on pesticides and herbicides while maintaining agricultural productivity.”

NIH is launching a $100M grand prize challenge to better understand the health effects of cumulative chemical exposures. ARPA-H, the USDA and the EPA are also providing research funds.



In total, the US has made a commitment of more than one billion dollars to strengthen food security, support farmers, and begins the long overdue transition from chemically-intensive farming to protect human health.

