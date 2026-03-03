Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brien's avatar
Brien
12h

Well, let’s just say I’m skeptical of government efforts to fix a problem they helped create in the first place(sound familiar?). One of the big problems is the lack of continuity of purpose and intent across administrations. I could be called a pessimist if history wasn’t 100% with me.

Reply
Share
1 reply
JH's avatar
JH
12h

Trees and Pastures should be a big part of permaculture

https://www.ccsenet.org/journal/index.php/sar/article/view/50105

The Big Fat Surprise, Why Butter, Meat, & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet.  By Nina Teicholz

Page 337.  “What if we returned to eating tallow, and lard again, thereby reducing the demand we place on our land to grow soybean…”

Seed oils web site: https://www.seedoilscout.com

Imagine Life Without Glyphosate [Opinion]

https://www.lancasterfarming.com/imagine-life-without-glyphosate-opinion/article_03a4b7c2-c30f-507a-8c95-016a434abc1c.html

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture