After RFK Jr. fired CDC Director Susan Monarez this week, three more high-level people resigned in protest. One such “retiree” is Dr. Demetri Daskalakis, the Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.



It’s probably a good thing that the “activist doctor” decided to hang up his white coat.



Why? Well, there are several reasons.



First, the good doctor is a Deep State holdover. Of course, he wrote a scathing resignation letter (using he/him pronouns) whining about non-transparency and manipulation of data: “Their desire to please a political base will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults.” The question is, if this was such an issue, did he ever bring these things up before, or just upon resignation?

As usual, the next play in the playbook was for him to quickly proceed to the media circuit, seizing every opportunity to criticize RFK Jr. Daskalakis made hysterical warnings that RFK Jr. was going to take away the Hepatitis B vaccine from babies at birth.

Removing Hep B is a good thing, not a bad thing. It was added to the childhood schedule in 1991. Interesting note: it was added at the same time that its intended population — IV drug users who engage in risky sex — failed to embrace the vaccine. (So, let’s just give it to the babies.)



Honestly, this has always been an issue having Hep B on the childhood vaccine schedule. It only provides protection for about 7 years anyway, so it makes NO SENSE to give this to babies. Besides, expectant mothers are tested for hepatitis B during pregnancy, and as long as they test negative, the disease poses no risk to the baby.

Why isn’t Daskalakis discussing any of that?

This guy is a self-proclaimed activist doctor and “trusted voice for the LGBTQ community.” He was so “trusted” that Biden chose him to be the White House’s national monkeypox response Deputy Coordinator.



Sorry, why did we need a national coordinator for a pandemic that didn’t happen?



By the way, here’s a picture of the good doctor. (This is the only one I could post; the rest are absolutely awful.)

CDC official portrait on the left, and on the right, his outfit of BDSM attire with a Satanic pentagram symbol in leather on his chest.

So basically, the man who was setting the vaccine schedule for our children is a childless Satan worshipper.

These are the kinds of freaks who used to oversee public health in this country. Thank God that is past tense…used to. When Bobby Kennedy said the CDC was a deeply troubled agency, he was right.

GOOD RIDDANCE!

