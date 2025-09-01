Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

Thank you for the continued revelations. My heart breaks to read of the debauched health careless people who have been setting standards for our children.

May we see God create more means for pursuing health for our children. 🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TANYA GAW's avatar
TANYA GAW
2h

Praise the Lord.

His computers should be confiscated and there should be a deep dive investigation launched against this individual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture