Finally! The federal government will stop paying physicians based on the number of patients they vaccinate. Even better, the HHS is urging state health agencies to stop using similar financial incentives.

It’s very simple. Financial incentives distort medical judgment. My friend Dr. Meryl Nass has looked into the issue and found that pediatricians often rely on these financial incentives to supplement their income, even though these incentives damage the doctor-patient relationship. It’s a revolving door. I wrote about it in a previous substack, and it is certainly covered in my book Zero Accountability.



Let’s face it. Our children’s needs have taken the back burner for a LONG time. The system as it is prioritizes the needs of insurance companies and the government over your health.



HHS is finally taking a wrecking ball to this abhorrent practice.

Buy the Book

QUICK LINKS: