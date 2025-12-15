A reanalysis was done in September 2025 of the Henry Ford Health System Birth Cohort study, which followed 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016 (they were enrolled in the health system insurance plan.) Approximately 16,500 kids in the study had received at least one vaccine. Approximately 1,900 kids were never vaccinated.



The main outcome? Researchers wanted to look at development of chronic health conditions over time. They were not looking at vaccines per se, but they definitely saw safety signals in the data.



And the HID the findings. Their own doctor, Marcus Zervos, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Henry Ford, is shown on camera in An Inconvenient Study expressing deep fear about what would happen if this data moved forward.

Why was the reanalysis done? Because of what the doctor-in-chief said. This doctor is actually seen saying that if he shares the data, nothing will come of it except him losing his job.



Careers and cover stories matter more than children.

The reanalysis was published, discussed in a Senate hearing in September, and entered into the official Homeland Security record.

Was it covered by anyone in the mainstream? Not only was it NOT covered, it was maligned and dismissed as “flawed.” Even the Henry Ford Health System claims the study “doesn’t meet standards.” Here’s one article with the headline Unpublished Henry Ford study at center of vaccine debate.



They want people to read: what’s the big deal? The study is unpublished!

The reality was that the study was INTENTIONALLY not published to save face.



The reanalysis is stunning. In the vaccinated, researchers found:

• 329% more asthma

• 203% more atopic disease

• 496% more autoimmune disease

• 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders

• 228% more developmental delays

• 347% more speech disorders

549% more likelihood of autism-related neurodevelopmental conditions

After 10 years, 57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic condition, compared to only 17% of unvaccinated children.

Let all those stats sink in. 🤯

The reanalysis of this data is one of the most comprehensive real-world demonstrations ever conducted. It shows a dramatic increase in chronic illness that is directly attributable to compliance with the CDC childhood vaccine schedule.



It is the most important vaccine safety data ever suppressed.



Disgusting. But we see it now.

