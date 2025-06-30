What is ACIP thinking? They just approved Merck ENFLONSIA, a new RSV vaccine for infants younger than 8 months.
This is a worthless vaccine, perhaps second only to the completely worthless Hepatitis B vaccine given to infants. Sadly, two years ago, another RSV vaccine, Beyfortus, was approved, and pregnant women are given Pfizer’s Abrysvo RSV jab.
I wrote about these RSV shots two years ago.
The Next Billion Dollar Deal
The package insert for ENFLONSIA says that it should not be given to infants with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions (including anaphylaxis) to any component of ENFLONSIA. These are INFANTS! They don’t have a “history”.
FDA approved the vaccine earlier in June based on clinical trial data. It will be available in July!
ACIP’s recommendation is provisional and will be official once reviewed by the CDC Director, but there is no CDC Director. Nominee Susan Monarez just did her confirmation hearings but has not been officially nominated yet. So the decision rests with HHS Secretary Kennedy.
This jab is administered using the same dose regardless of weight. AND this is an actual sentence from Merck: “For infants undergoing cardiac surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass…an additional dose is recommended as soon as the infant is stable after surgery.”
It’s time to stop the insanity.
Parents! Find out more about RSV vaccines in my new course.
Should ask the French what happened to their kids when they were injected with the RSV vaccines
I am very disappointed that Kennedy is not preventing the roll out of new vaccine! I had great hopes that he would bring truth and open discussion. His new advisory panel was supposed to review the childhood vaccination schedule and scrutinize vaccines.