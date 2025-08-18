Tenpenny Monday Minute
A self-administered flu vaccine with 28-day shedding. Just what we need.
It’s just what we need. A self-administered flu vaccine.
Self-administered, so imagine all the problems that can cause.
Not only that, it is a live virus that is mailed to your home.
It allows shedding for 28 DAYS per the package insert.
And the shedding for a month will impact anyone around you who is immune compromised.
Read the package insert for yourself!
This is a perfect example of why I have always stressed the importance of knowing how to read a package insert. I offer a course on it!
Here we go again! Who gave this the green light? Hopefully the idiots that take it will wear their face coverings. 😬
Oh my... How could this brilliant move not end well? The powers that be just keep finding new ways to depopulate (aka: kill us)!