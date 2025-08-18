It’s just what we need. A self-administered flu vaccine.



Self-administered, so imagine all the problems that can cause.



Not only that, it is a live virus that is mailed to your home.

It allows shedding for 28 DAYS per the package insert.

And the shedding for a month will impact anyone around you who is immune compromised.



Read the package insert for yourself!

This is a perfect example of why I have always stressed the importance of knowing how to read a package insert. I offer a course on it!



