President Donald J. Trump has vowed to pull out of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the first day of the new administration. This departure would remove the WHO’s biggest funding source.

Of course, without the US gravy train, the WHO’s ability to respond to public health crises would be greatly hindered. People like Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown Law, are sounding the alarm about how “catastrophic” the move would be for global health. (Interestingly, Gostin has been around a long time. I quote more of his nonsense in my upcoming new book, which is in the publication process as we speak!)

The US provides about 16% of the WHO’s total funding. That amounts to about $10 billion per year. That money funds things like shipping a million monkeypox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

We all need to remember that Trump initiated the WHO departure process in 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 plandemic; he accused the WHO of being under China’s control. But he never finished the process and Biden restarted relations on Day 1 of his term. Let’s see what Trump does on his first day.

