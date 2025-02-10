All praise to Dr. Bill Cassidy…wait, not so fast. What was agreed upon in order to get a “yes” from Cassidy? Kennedy will:



-have a close working relationship with Cassidy with multiple meetings per month

-work with current safety monitoring systems and not establish parallel systems

-give 30 days notice if he wants to change the federal vaccine safety monitoring programs

-maintain the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices recommendations without changes

-not remove CDC website statements that vaccines do not cause autism.

-not use “sue and settle” techniques to change policies without Congress.

Cassidy in turn will “help” RFK Jr. by (1) using his authority as a Senator to rebuff any attempt to remove the public’s access to life saving vaccines without iron-clad evidence that says otherwise (2) be a (Bobby’s?) watchdog for efforts to wrongfully confuse the public about vaccines and (3) help Bobby hire for health agencies.



As one of my astute social media followers put it: “Sen. Cassidy's strong appeal to RFK Jr. to change his mind reminded me of the inquisitors demanding that the heretics recant.”



Amazing what negotiations are done to get a single vote. Do they ever get tired of playing this game?

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment

Read latest newsletter