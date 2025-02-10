All praise to Dr. Bill Cassidy…wait, not so fast. What was agreed upon in order to get a “yes” from Cassidy? Kennedy will:
-have a close working relationship with Cassidy with multiple meetings per month
-work with current safety monitoring systems and not establish parallel systems
-give 30 days notice if he wants to change the federal vaccine safety monitoring programs
-maintain the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices recommendations without changes
-not remove CDC website statements that vaccines do not cause autism.
-not use “sue and settle” techniques to change policies without Congress.
Cassidy in turn will “help” RFK Jr. by (1) using his authority as a Senator to rebuff any attempt to remove the public’s access to life saving vaccines without iron-clad evidence that says otherwise (2) be a (Bobby’s?) watchdog for efforts to wrongfully confuse the public about vaccines and (3) help Bobby hire for health agencies.
As one of my astute social media followers put it: “Sen. Cassidy's strong appeal to RFK Jr. to change his mind reminded me of the inquisitors demanding that the heretics recant.”
Amazing what negotiations are done to get a single vote. Do they ever get tired of playing this game?
Replace entire congress with J-6 patriots
Thank you Dr. Sherri for all you've done, and continue to do for us.
I'm sorry to admit Cassidy is one of my senators. His phones, both the local office and d.c. office, go directly to voice mail every single time I've called. So I leave a message. No one calls me back. I've lost count of how many times he's gone against my request when voting on bills.
He's not a R.I.N.O. He's a R.A.T. - Republican Against Trump. Although Trump isn't perfect, he's far better than what we've had before.
I hear Cassidy has a great real constitutional republican guy preparing to run against him next election. I can't wait until Cassidy is gone!
I'm disappointed by RFK, Jr.'s flip flopping message on vaxxes.
And on the other hand, I sincerely appreciate having John Kennedy as my other senator. At least a human usually answers his office telephone!
Sending yall only positive healing energy, vibrations, frequencies, and prayers, along with truck loads of love, big but gentle hugs, and monolithic tons of PERSEVERANCE always!