A new peer-reviewed study authored by 11 scientific and legal experts and published in the fall edition of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons suggests mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for the widespread global health carnage we’ve experienced in the last few years.



The authors cite the deliberate man-made engineered features of the gain-of-function research — spike protein, furin cleavage site, and others — as the culprits. The gain-of-function research, designed to increase transmissibility of the virus, and the mRNA vaccine rollout both contributed to unprecedented health harms, inclduing aggressive cancers, cardiovascular issues, pregnancy complications and autoimmune diseases.

“Far from benign, these vaccines have unleashed profound harm, disrupting nearly every system of the human body and contributing to unprecedented levels of morbidity and mortality,” the paper states.

The authors state the pattern of harm caused by these jabs is too consistent and too pervasive to be dismissed as chance, and that the resulting unleashed systemic toxicity represents a profound betrayal of trust from the public health system.



Read the full paper here.



Dr. Ladapo agrees!

