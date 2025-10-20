Tenpenny Monday Minute
The SARS-CoV-2 virus “deliberate engineering” is responsible for widespread global health harms.
A new peer-reviewed study authored by 11 scientific and legal experts and published in the fall edition of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons suggests mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for the widespread global health carnage we’ve experienced in the last few years.
The authors cite the deliberate man-made engineered features of the gain-of-function research — spike protein, furin cleavage site, and others — as the culprits. The gain-of-function research, designed to increase transmissibility of the virus, and the mRNA vaccine rollout both contributed to unprecedented health harms, inclduing aggressive cancers, cardiovascular issues, pregnancy complications and autoimmune diseases.
“Far from benign, these vaccines have unleashed profound harm, disrupting nearly every system of the human body and contributing to unprecedented levels of morbidity and mortality,” the paper states.
The authors state the pattern of harm caused by these jabs is too consistent and too pervasive to be dismissed as chance, and that the resulting unleashed systemic toxicity represents a profound betrayal of trust from the public health system.
Read the full paper here.
Dr. Ladapo agrees!
Sorry Sherri but this GoF hobgoblin misdirection has to stop.
The wording of this "latest" study is horrendous in that it conflates the mRNA injections with "the virus" and disorients readers as to how to decipher how they are separating the two out.
More importantly they in fact DO NOT provide any evidence for any biological IMPACT of any GoF "virus" as has been the case for these past five years. No such thing exists.
The “lab-leak” GoF claim posits that SARS-CoV-2 is an engineered quasi-biological phenomenon rather than the computer-generated apparition that it is. This fanciful theory advances the Grade B Reality TV plot that some bio-weapon miraculously escaped—or was released intentionally—from a biological research facility in faraway Wuhan, China, only to go on a rampage and kill millions of people around the world.
By implying that the virus was a man-made microbial murderer, promulgators of the “lab-leak” fable avoid facing the fact that the last five-and-a-half years were a deliberate, highly organized culling of the global population under the guise of protecting public health.
The “lab-leak” fable bolsters the notion that a deadly, man-made, “novel” virus caused an “unprecedented medical emergency” for which a raft of invasive policies—including the worldwide suspension of basic civil liberties—are justified.
Another consequence of accepting the lab-leak supposition is to distract attention from how the perception of a pandemic/mass panic was conjured with staged Hollywood productions, doomsday models, and the meaningless PCR tests that fraudulently manufactured cases and spuriously attributed deaths from other causes to Covid.
But perhaps the biggest problem with promoting the lab-leak theory is that it reifies the Big Lie that there ever was a pandemic caused by a unique viral pathogen in the spring of 2020. In so doing, the quack “theory” hides the crimes that were committed in the hospitals and nursing homes and provides cover for the criminals who designed and executed this top-down operation.
There is no such thing as “Covid 19” except as a criminal conspiracy. The official narrative of “Covid” is fictional- all facets of it.
Can somebody please tell me when someone, anyone, is going to pay for what they’ve done to humanity?
I lost all four of my kids to the covid vaccine. My kids are alive, but they’re not the same. Their personalities were changed negatively and drastically. They hate me now and I don’t know why. They don’t know why either. I’m the only one in my immediate family, and the only one on my kids dad‘s side of the family that isn’t vaccinated. My kids are so mean and rude towards me now. My youngest daughter told me the other day if I don’t stop contacting her, she’ll get a restraining order against me.
I want to heal. I want to experience joy again, but most of the day I’m sad, and long for what once was my family. It’s been 3+ years since I’ve seen them, or my precious grandkids. It hurts so bad. I don’t wish this insurmountable pain and agonizing grief on anyone.