In this week’s Monday Minute, we want to introduce you to Joel Salatin, America’s (and the world’s) best known farmer. He is a regenerative farmer who has authored 15 books, and his Polyface Farm in Virginia is known around the world. In his bio, Joel describes himself as a “Christian, libertarian, environmentalist, capitalist lunatic farmer.” He has accepted one of six advisory positions to the Secretary of Agriculture, who as of 11/20, Trump has not yet chosen.



Imagine Joel and RFK Jr. working on food quality and chronic disease, along with the rest of us? What a tremendous world that would be!



This summer, I had the great honor of reprinting one of his articles, titled Why One Rancher Will Never Use mRNA Vaccines. Read it here at The Tenpenny Report

