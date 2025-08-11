In 2002, a major study in The New England Journal of Medicine claimed no link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

But a new reanalysis just exposed the truth.

Using the original data, CHD found a significant relationship between MMR uptake and autism. The original authors used statistical tricks to bury it.

This is the correction they never wanted you to see.

Thank you to Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal for publishing it.

📖Read the reanalysis that sets the record straight.

