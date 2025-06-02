Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Barry Morgan
11h

The CDC continues to fail to show integrity and objectivity in public communications. The institution has not yet be purged of woke biases sufficient to be deserving of public trust!

Crixcyon
8hEdited

I wonder how many death certificates have "flu" or "covid" listed as the cause of death? About the same number as the medical system has as it is the third leading cause of death in the US behind heart problems and cancer. J

ust because a person carries the title "doctor", we must never assume that they know anything that would help a patient stay healthy. Drugs, vaccines and mRNA poisons ain't it or even close.

