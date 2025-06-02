As I was doing some research, I came across this ASPE CDC web page where a pediatrician wrote ASPE a Request for Correction (RFC) letter regarding flu deaths. His premise: “This propaganda affects my practice daily.”



The letter starts with: "US data on influenza deaths are false and misleading. The CDC acknowledges a difference between flu death and flu-associated death yet uses the terms interchangeably. Additionally, there are significant statistical incompatibilities between official estimates and national vital statistics data. Compounding these problems is a marketing of fear—a CDC communications strategy in which medical experts predict dire outcomes during flu seasons.



You get the picture. Now apply this to COVID and measles and really any other dire pandemic issue communicated by the CDC. We know the real problem here, and it’s not influenza.

