As I was doing some research, I came across this ASPE CDC web page where a pediatrician wrote ASPE a Request for Correction (RFC) letter regarding flu deaths. His premise: “This propaganda affects my practice daily.”
The letter starts with: "US data on influenza deaths are false and misleading. The CDC acknowledges a difference between flu death and flu-associated death yet uses the terms interchangeably. Additionally, there are significant statistical incompatibilities between official estimates and national vital statistics data. Compounding these problems is a marketing of fear—a CDC communications strategy in which medical experts predict dire outcomes during flu seasons.
You get the picture. Now apply this to COVID and measles and really any other dire pandemic issue communicated by the CDC. We know the real problem here, and it’s not influenza.
The CDC continues to fail to show integrity and objectivity in public communications. The institution has not yet be purged of woke biases sufficient to be deserving of public trust!
I wonder how many death certificates have "flu" or "covid" listed as the cause of death? About the same number as the medical system has as it is the third leading cause of death in the US behind heart problems and cancer. J
ust because a person carries the title "doctor", we must never assume that they know anything that would help a patient stay healthy. Drugs, vaccines and mRNA poisons ain't it or even close.