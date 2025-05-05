Last year, Dr. Fauci dismissed the harmful beagle testing he funded. He called it a “right-wing fever dream” and said it was all made up. Hmmm…did they make up that the $375,000 grant was funded to watch sedated dogs be feasted on by sand flies, literally eaten alive? Oh, and the beagles had been deprived of food for 24 hours.



That doesn’t sound made up to me. Fauci himself said, “You really cannot make this stuff up!”



No, you can’t.

This picture isn’t made up!

We’ve all known about the waste, fraud and abuse by Fauci for a long long time. I’ve been talking about it for years, and other groups like the Beagle Freedom Project were all over it. The watchdog group White Coat Waste Project claims the agency spent millions on these experiments, like the $1.68 million (in taxpayer funds) on drug tests on 44 beagle puppies.

Someone might want to remind Fauci that this lab is the US government’s largest dog lab and they’ve slaughtered over 2,000 beagles in the last 40 years.

Under NIH’s new leadership, the “fictitious” beagle lab has been SHUT DOWN, ending the era of animal cruelty. Thank you to the new NIH director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya!



This is what beagles should look like.

