Tenpenny Monday Minute
Trust the Science, They Say, But It Can’t Be Marketed—It Must Be Earned
This Monday, I am resharing Dr. James Lyons-Weiler’s Popular Rationalism substack.
He’s so on point. Trust in science isn’t achieved by better marketing or better messaging. Trust is not achieved by a product launch.
Trust in science is earned — through truth and transparency. When it is broken, trust cannot be mended without having accountability for those who broke it in the first place.
It’s a great read; here is the article.
Trusting no science except maybe astronomy. At least most of that doesn't involve mankind to the point of being in the crosshairs for various murder schemes. There is NO science in the mainstream medical world that I will ever trust. That ship has long ago sailed and went over the falls.
On deck self replicating mRna... we have big problems coming Dr. Tenpenny!! Buckle up..