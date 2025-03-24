Tenpenny Monday Minute
VA will no longer fund gender surgeries for veterans. Finally, some common sense!
The Veteran’s Administration (VA) will no longer use taxpayer dollars to fund gender dysphoria surgeries and treatments. The VA will continue veteran care, but it won’t include cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery.
Doc Brown makes a great point in her latest substack: In a world where people cannot even get an MRI without 12 prior authorization requests and denials……how do our tax dollars just willingly go to paying for gender reassignment surgeries?
Finally! Decisions from our government that make SENSE! Read the VA article here.
Hallelujah! Hopefully, this is just the start of doctors across the board admitting what they already know - gender dysphoria is a mental illness, one that normally passes as one ages - and go back to treating it with the appropriate care - psychological counselling.
Why would anyone want to pay for such a mental disorder that can be easily treated via other means....like talk therapy.