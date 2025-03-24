The Veteran’s Administration (VA) will no longer use taxpayer dollars to fund gender dysphoria surgeries and treatments. The VA will continue veteran care, but it won’t include cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery.

Doc Brown makes a great point in her latest substack: In a world where people cannot even get an MRI without 12 prior authorization requests and denials……how do our tax dollars just willingly go to paying for gender reassignment surgeries?



Finally! Decisions from our government that make SENSE! Read the VA article here.



