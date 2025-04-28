Doctors are not healthcare providers, they’re pharmaceutical compliance officers.

Today’s primary care physician is a pharmaceutical compliance officer with a prescription pad, a corporate protocol to follow and overlords tracking their every move.

They’ve transitioned from healers to hustlers, from medical professionals to medication pushers, from trusted advisors to glorified drug dealers with better parking...

Source: Expose News





