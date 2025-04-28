Tenpenny Monday Minute
Doctors are not healthcare providers, they’re pharmaceutical compliance officers.
Today’s primary care physician is a pharmaceutical compliance officer with a prescription pad, a corporate protocol to follow and overlords tracking their every move.
They’ve transitioned from healers to hustlers, from medical professionals to medication pushers, from trusted advisors to glorified drug dealers with better parking...
Source: Expose News
Very sadly, you hit the nail squarely on its head. A patient healed is a source of income lost.
Thank you for posting this. I hinted at this in the 80's and 90's and was severely persecuted.