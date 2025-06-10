The chickenpox vaccine was introduced in the US in 1995. By 2001, its vaccine protectiveness (efficacy) had declined below 80%.

When 20% of the vaccinated people began reporting chickenpox outbreaks, a booster dose was added in 2007, and the first Shingles vaccine, Zostavax, was approved that same year.



This is how Big Pharma works.



