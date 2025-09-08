Take a look at who is on the list: Member Amount Harris, Kamala (D) $9,136,411 Biden, Joe (D) $9,093,884 Obama, Barack (D) $6,097,857 Clinton, Hillary (D-NY) $4,645,639 Romney, Mitt (R-UT) $3,391,214 Hatch, Orrin G (R-UT) $2,871,382 Eshoo, Anna (D-CA) $2,250,016 Pallone, Frank Jr (D-NJ) $2,211,461 McCarthy, Kevin (R-CA) $2,194,977 Casey, Bob (D-PA) $2,156,578 McConnell, Mitch (R-KY) $2,024,061 Sanders, Bernie (I-VT) $1,949,772 Guthrie, Brett (R-KY) $1,858,283 Upton, Fred (R-MI) $1,836,471 Warnock, Raphael (D-GA) $1,765,994 Burr, Richard (R-NC) $1,638,226 Murray, Patty (D-WA) $1,623,817 Peters, Scott (D-CA) $1,584,916 Schumer, Charles E (D-NY) $1,555,659 McCain, John (R-AZ) $1,486,806



There is an IMPORTANT caveat: this money comes from employees or PACs affiliated with the industry, not from the companies themselves.

If 50 employees at a pharmaceutical company each donate $2,000 to the same Congress member, legally it’s not a corporate donation, but it is still $100K donation. But what if all those employees are senior executives or part of the company’s lobbying group?



You bet it makes a BIG difference.

Under U.S. federal election law corporations are prohibited from giving money directly to candidates for federal office. But they can legally influence employees and lobbyists to personally donate. And, when numerous employees from one company contribute to the same candidate, it can signal a coordinated interest, even if legally, it's considered individual giving.

Basically, it is a proxy for corporate influence, and these 20 individuals above have certainly benefited from it over the years. We all know donations lead to increased access, and it appears that these 20 people have provided just that — access over the decades.



If you think any of these 20 care about your individual health, you need to really rethink that.

Florida Ends All Vaccine Mandates

Dr. Ladapo Just Made History. Here’s How You Can Too.

This is the Moment We’ve Been Fighting For.

Florida has just made history.

On Sept. 3, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declared:

“The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law. All of them. Every last one is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery.”

This means every mandate is being eliminated — childhood, COVID, all of them.

Why does this matter? Because while some fought for more exemptions, we never stopped fighting for NO MANDATES. Period. No one should determine what you must inject, what crosses the barrier of your skin.

