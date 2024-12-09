Former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb was appointed by Trump. His journey through the revolving door took him to an advisory position on the board of Pfizer. Gottlieb’s loyalty to Pfizer is so strong that he is publicly disloyal to Trump and even worse by attacking RFK Jr.’s nomination for HHS. Gottlieb has joined many others in criticizing RFK Jr. as an anti-vaxxer.



What are they really scared of? We all know. They don’t want the revolving door to slam in their faces. I recently wrote about the insidious relationship between government and industry. Read it here.

Pfizer does not want to see the gravy train come to an end. Minions like Gottleib are handsomely paid to make sure that doesn’t happen, and they’ll say and do just about anything to ensure it. I’ve been writing about it for years, like this article from 2017 in which pharma whistleblower Dr. Peter Rost explains that pharmaceutical companies intentionally design vaccines to keep the public in a state of illness for purposes of perpetual treatments.

Here’s a great example. Pfizer creates the COVID-19 vaccine that likely cause a higher risk of heart problems. Then they purchase a company that creates medications to treat heart problems. However, this time around, we’re all a bit more observant, and the revolving door is not so hidden.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment