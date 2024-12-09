Tenpenny Monday Minute
The revolving door of government to big pharma is much more transparent now.
Former FDA Director Scott Gottlieb was appointed by Trump. His journey through the revolving door took him to an advisory position on the board of Pfizer. Gottlieb’s loyalty to Pfizer is so strong that he is publicly disloyal to Trump and even worse by attacking RFK Jr.’s nomination for HHS. Gottlieb has joined many others in criticizing RFK Jr. as an anti-vaxxer.
What are they really scared of? We all know. They don’t want the revolving door to slam in their faces. I recently wrote about the insidious relationship between government and industry. Read it here.
Pfizer does not want to see the gravy train come to an end. Minions like Gottleib are handsomely paid to make sure that doesn’t happen, and they’ll say and do just about anything to ensure it. I’ve been writing about it for years, like this article from 2017 in which pharma whistleblower Dr. Peter Rost explains that pharmaceutical companies intentionally design vaccines to keep the public in a state of illness for purposes of perpetual treatments.
Here’s a great example. Pfizer creates the COVID-19 vaccine that likely cause a higher risk of heart problems. Then they purchase a company that creates medications to treat heart problems. However, this time around, we’re all a bit more observant, and the revolving door is not so hidden.
Just wondering if you have noticed how All the legal action and conTrolled media are focused on Pfizer only. And away from FauXi’s company with his shared patent royalties with Mod E RNA, Moderna.
Like the lawsuit by Moderna against Pfizer for IP infringement including the PAM sequence in their jabs too. Which is necessary to try to transfect into the human genome for double strand CRISPR Cas-9 to work with out the current deadly results. To further their TransHuman agendas. Or the State’s Atty lawsuits only going after Pfizer, not Moderna.
Thanks for all you do to promote human health. PRAY It Forward, 🙏✝️🙏
