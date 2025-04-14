One of my team members ran across this 2022 paper where Ohio State researchers were trying to combine the MMR and COVID vaccines. One vaccine. Protection against four pathogens. Easy peasy!



If we don’t stop vaccines now, Big Pharma will never stop. They will come up with endless combinations. After all, there are nearly 300 vaccines in development right now. Why on Earth would we ever need that many?



Here’s the full research.

And here is my latest substack on the measles hysteria, ICYMI.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Buy the Book

Leave a comment

Buy Now