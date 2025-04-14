One of my team members ran across this 2022 paper where Ohio State researchers were trying to combine the MMR and COVID vaccines. One vaccine. Protection against four pathogens. Easy peasy!
If we don’t stop vaccines now, Big Pharma will never stop. They will come up with endless combinations. After all, there are nearly 300 vaccines in development right now. Why on Earth would we ever need that many?
Here’s the full research.
And here is my latest substack on the measles hysteria, ICYMI.
If that idea doesn't raise your hackles to the moon, nothing will.
Dr. Tenpenny, I hope you are in touch with Bobby Kennedy, Jr. and President Trump on this. They need to know this, thank you for your hard work!