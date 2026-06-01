Former CDC Director Redfield is sounding the alarm about Ebola. The outbreak is already the third-largest in history, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared an international public health emergency.

The African outbreaks were declared May 15 and since then there have been over 1,000 confirmed cases and at least 220 deaths caused by a rare strain of the virus. Notice how it is always a rare strain…

Redfield said we will likely see cases in the US, namely due to upcoming travel for the World Cup soccer matches being held in America. The CDC has already restricted travel from the Congo and Sudan, while enhanced screenings of passengers from certain other countries may shortly begin at airports like JFK in NYC.

Redfield ended with a statement that the pandemic will not end soon, and could become very significant. He said the world was way behind the curve on Ebola. But how can that be, when the NIH shows 4,399 projects related to Ebola? This is millions and millions and millions of dollars in research, and that is just the US. The research on this screen shot alone adds up to $5.5 million. What about other countries? Is this a grift?



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