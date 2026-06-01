Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Jackelyn S Myers's avatar
Jackelyn S Myers
3h

So the people who lied to us for years on all aspects of Covid, are now telling us the “truth” about Ebola. 😅

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

What ridiculous nonsense.

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