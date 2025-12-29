Tenpenny Monday Minute
Another Chinese national is caught smuggling dangerous pathogens into the US.
Here is yet another case of a Chinese national smuggling pathogens into the US. On December 23, the FBI arrested a Chinese national for allegedly smuggling E. coli into the U.S. Authorities say the biological material was hidden inside women’s underwear.
Court documents allege that the scientist (Xiang) has been affiliated with a lab in China with “a history of concerning actions,” including theft of intellectual property.
Xiang becomes the most recent Chinese scientist charged with smuggling illegal biological pathogen into the US from Wuhan. This summer, several University of Michigan Chinese scientists were found smuggling biological material related to round worms and fusarium graminearum - a pathogen that is responsible for causing billions of dollars worth of damage to livestock, wheat, barley, maize and rice globally each year.
What’s going on with these scientists? The Tenpenny Team may just take a deeper dive into this. We will keep you posted.
Lemme get this straight...the gov is concerned about someone smuggling in China made pathogens and yet couldn't care less about using deadly mRNA poisons on millions of its citizens. Seems about right.
It's a game of charades. We can only guess what the elites are up to with this latest action. Please do a deep dive on this and find out what they are up to. I'm the mean time, God bless us all with health and safety and I pray against all plans and schemes and weapons of the enemy to steal kill and destroy! Let no weapon that is formed against us prosper in the name of Jesus!