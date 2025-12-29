Here is yet another case of a Chinese national smuggling pathogens into the US. On December 23, the FBI arrested a Chinese national for allegedly smuggling E. coli into the U.S. Authorities say the biological material was hidden inside women’s underwear.

Court documents allege that the scientist (Xiang) has been affiliated with a lab in China with “a history of concerning actions,” including theft of intellectual property.

Xiang becomes the most recent Chinese scientist charged with smuggling illegal biological pathogen into the US from Wuhan. This summer, several University of Michigan Chinese scientists were found smuggling biological material related to round worms and fusarium graminearum - a pathogen that is responsible for causing billions of dollars worth of damage to livestock, wheat, barley, maize and rice globally each year.



What’s going on with these scientists? The Tenpenny Team may just take a deeper dive into this. We will keep you posted.

