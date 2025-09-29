“The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.” — a top J&J company official



What evidence? Seven years ago, something unbelievable happened, but of course, none of us heard about it. Top officials at Janssen, the big pharma arm of Johnson & Johnson, started seeing some alarming data for its drug Tylenol. When used in pregnancy, there seemed to be an association between its use and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism in children. This was seven years ago, in 2018, and the company officials privately acknowledged it. They even have a “company confidential” PowerPoint detailing it…you know, the kind of slide deck you try to hide for 75 years.



A decade before that, in 2008, the company started receiving concerns from physicians and consumers about Tylenol, which they concluded this way: “Not much choice but to consider this a safety signal that needs to be evaluated.” J&J Office of Consumer Medical Safety Lead Andre Mann wrote this in 2008.



But did they do the right thing? No, of course not. Instead, Janssen spun off its consumer products division in 2023 into a separate company called Kenvue. One reason to spin off a company is to create an entirely separate legal entity to reduce liability to the parent company.

Of course, we all know that legacy media has been quick to dismiss both President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as nonsensical on this issue, but what more proof do we need than the company’s own documents? And, because acetaminophen is an active ingredient in more than 600 over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines, we have a BIG problem on our hands.



But they knew that already.



The Daily Caller broke the story. They obtained the documents from a law firm that brought a class action lawsuit against Kenvue. You can read the whole sordid tale here.

In light of the acetaminophen revelations, I updated my book The Importance of Fever. Paperback available on Amazon at this link (or click picture): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FSZSPK6Y

QUICK LINKS: