J&J started receiving warnings about Tylenol in 2008. What did they do? Nothing.
“The weight of the evidence is starting to feel heavy to me.” — a top J&J company official
What evidence? Seven years ago, something unbelievable happened, but of course, none of us heard about it. Top officials at Janssen, the big pharma arm of Johnson & Johnson, started seeing some alarming data for its drug Tylenol. When used in pregnancy, there seemed to be an association between its use and neurodevelopmental disorders like autism in children. This was seven years ago, in 2018, and the company officials privately acknowledged it. They even have a “company confidential” PowerPoint detailing it…you know, the kind of slide deck you try to hide for 75 years.
A decade before that, in 2008, the company started receiving concerns from physicians and consumers about Tylenol, which they concluded this way: “Not much choice but to consider this a safety signal that needs to be evaluated.” J&J Office of Consumer Medical Safety Lead Andre Mann wrote this in 2008.
But did they do the right thing? No, of course not. Instead, Janssen spun off its consumer products division in 2023 into a separate company called Kenvue. One reason to spin off a company is to create an entirely separate legal entity to reduce liability to the parent company.
Of course, we all know that legacy media has been quick to dismiss both President Donald Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as nonsensical on this issue, but what more proof do we need than the company’s own documents? And, because acetaminophen is an active ingredient in more than 600 over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription medicines, we have a BIG problem on our hands.
But they knew that already.
The Daily Caller broke the story. They obtained the documents from a law firm that brought a class action lawsuit against Kenvue. You can read the whole sordid tale here.
I remember the few times we got sick when I was a child if there was a fever, Mom would just watch us closely and let the fever run its course. Mom didn't allow ANY kind of OTC or prescription drugs in the house (and we never went to any kind of "well" visits because if we were well... why in the hell should we go to a doctor and have them inject us with something or recommend a pill?) and somehow all us kids survived and are now in our 60s and healthy. Young mothers have been convinced by massive amounts of propaganda that their kids are going to die if they get sick, experience any kind of discomfort, or if they miss a "well" visit. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Dr Tenpenny
Thank you for letting us know about the material that J & J forgot to disclose. It seems willful especially when the company broke into another for legal protection to mitigate any damages that may arise. A fever is a natural immune response to infection of some sort yet people seem to flip out over it, this can't be happening right now.