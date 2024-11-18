In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency.

First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk.

Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk. Who doesn’t know that? Certainly lactose intolerant people have solved the mystery of butter by now. This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events.

Do we really need the government to tell us that butter is a dairy product?

But then again, if the label is incorrect, consumers of everything from toast to pancakes to baked potatoes would literally be spreading disinformation. (Sorry, couldn’t resist).

Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others.

The FDA decision was based on their review of available data. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades.

Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled COVID jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events. Government house cleaning can’t come fast enough.

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment