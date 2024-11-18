In this week’s Monday Minute, we examine the FDA and the utter ridiculousness of two recent decisions from the agency.
First, the FDA required Costco to recall nearly 80,000 pounds of butter because the label didn’t specify that the product contains milk.
Butter is from a cow – of course it contains milk. Who doesn’t know that? Certainly lactose intolerant people have solved the mystery of butter by now. This was a Class II recall, defined as a product that might cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or perhaps even rare but serious adverse events.
Do we really need the government to tell us that butter is a dairy product?
But then again, if the label is incorrect, consumers of everything from toast to pancakes to baked potatoes would literally be spreading disinformation. (Sorry, couldn’t resist).
Second, the FDA decided to pull a common medication (phenylephrine) off the market because it is ineffective as a nasal decongestant. This ingredient is in most cold and cough medications, such as Theraflu, Nyquil, Sudafed and others.
The FDA decision was based on their review of available data. What took them so long? This ingredient has literally been used for decades.
Both of these become even more ridiculous knowing that FDA still has not pulled COVID jabs from the market, despite the astronomical number of deaths and adverse events. Government house cleaning can’t come fast enough.
The problem of Costco is that unlike Big Pharma, they are not having financial ties with the FDA ... it could have been arranged with a bribe disguised as a millionaire grant so that the FDA would study that issue so critical for public servants' health =)
This will never stop unless we stop using those UNBACKED colored worthless papers we call money, that masons keep counterfeiting in trillions of dollars per year to buy, corrupt (Epstein-style) and bribe EVERYTHING for sale, including consciences.
MAGA (Make Assets Great Again): money should be 100% backed with gold and real assets. This makes masonic counterfeiting harder. They are buying everything with trillions of fake money: listed corporations, media, medical system, political parties, prosti-ticians, universities… !
Satanic secret societies like the masons are increasing the financial supply through:
- Forging dollars using the Federal Reserve they fully control
- Money creation through bank loans without reserves
- Financial “wealth” creation out of thin air through financial instruments such as derivatives
- Government debt
It's what I call finflation: inflation of financial instruments
The way out of this financial nightmare:
1. Create an easy system for “real money”: private currencies/warrants/tokens based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, flour, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban:
a) Legal tender (free markets decide which “real money” they prefer to trade with)
b) Paper-backed debt, including:
- Currencies (even foreign)
- Government debt: allowing a government to get indebted is like giving credit to a drug-addict.
- Fractional reserve loaning: all financial loans should be 100% backed by deposits (so banks don't create money based on air), and therefore, there's no need for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed. Kill Central Banks.
3. Make usury illegal again! It’s a sin in the Bible!
Force all social networks and media to kill algorithmic moderation (shadow banning, etc.) and reinstate all closed accounts. Only messages selling things can be blocked IF it comes from outside one's network. Let people decide who's in their social network and that's it.
Replace the internet with a new peer to peer protocol, not government controlled, not centralized.
Get out of the UN organizations (including WHO), get out of the IMF, WorldBank, OAS, IADB, etc. All have been weaponized. Create alternative cooperative organizations, never legally binding.
------------------
3. Start your local parallel economy: organics coop.
Start by giving free talks on the benefits of going organic. Form a conscious community first!
The full plan exposed and 16 laws we need to exit Extermination Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
No Free Speech without Reach. We need a #FreeReach laws urgently!
http://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/no-free-speech-without-reach
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of lethal Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
How about REAL democracy: townhall republican democracy?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/reinventing-democracy
Minimize the Federal Government. Repeal 16th amendment (income tax)
Rethinking science
Sciencing the rigged and corrupt scientific system for an overdue turnaround
Unless we change it, we’re doomed to the next PLANdemic. And yet, nothing has changed, only got worse!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/rethinking-science
Government spends 2x per student in public schools with respect to private ones and 3x at university level, with worse outcomes in all levels of education.
Time for a 100% voucher system, where parents can choose schools or earn the voucher money themselves if they homeschool (and their kids pass the exams), or through grand/parent/teacher coops.
This would allow many mothers to leave a work they hate, double their income, and stay home with their babies and children, especially in the most important years of childhood until 6 years old. It would have a deep impact on society and recover fertility replacement rate!
How to save the life from the COVID vaxxed in 10 easy fast steps?
Appeal to authority (that’s the only thing they listen to):
1. Show that, while it is still given in the USA, all countries in Northern Europe banned Moderna due to the severe after-effects (let’s not call them side effects, but deliberate effects).
2. Show them Florida’s declaration not recommending COVID vaccines to most of the population.
3. Show Texas and 4 other states suing Pfizer for lying about vaccine efficacy (couldn’t sue the rest because of special DoD protection).
4. Show Health Canada’ statement about finding DNA plasmids in mRNA shots, proving they hacked the cell nucleus. Show the Swedish study proving that the cell nucleus is hacked by mRNA vaccines. Show that 30% of the proteins produced by the hacked cells have nothing to do with COVID.
5. Show that Health Canada also says that Pfizer inserted a sequence of the SV40 monkey virus. Show the studies proving that SV40 is carcinogenic.
6. Show that the Republican Party declared COVID “vaccines” a “biological and technical bioweapon” and instructed the authorities to seize vials and run a forensic analysis.
Appeal to science:
7. Show the studies proving that the injected are still producing spike protein and other unknown ones.
8. Show the studies proving that the spike protein was engineered to kill in Wuhan by adding HIV sequence and a Moderna cancer-related patent.
9. Convince them to labtest the amount of spike protein in their blood, which is still produced by their hacked cells and if they can’t afford it:
10. Convince them to lower the spike protein in blood by trying any of the spike detox protocols based mostly on cheap medicines. They have nothing to lose, by trying it for a week, if their health improves, then they know that the bio-weapon caused their health problems:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/resources/spike-protein-detox-guide/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lipid-nanoparticle-associated-inflammation/
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/methylene-blue-prevents-and-reverses/
https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/methylene-blue.html
God willingly, I’ll soon post about all that, in-depth with all the references.