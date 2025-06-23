Lots of us are disturbed by Palantir’s contracts with our government. Since January 2025, Palantir has amassed more than $100 million in new contracts. This adds to Palantir’s early 2000s program called Total Information Awareness (TIA), a DARPA program that was officially shut down, yet splintered into classified programs. So—not really shut down.



Palantir has been tracking migrants in real time, and now Trump tapped the company to build a database on every American.



What is the true purpose of this database? The answer is frightening, considering who is on Palantir’s board. When the June announcement came about the database, many had “eyes on” Palantir, and a big surprise that Deborah Birx is on their board.



It’s true, she is, but has been since 2022! Joining her that same year were the former chief of Operation Warp Speed (General Gustave Perna) and the former director of Biden’s Moonshot Cancer Initiative (Greg Simon).



What, cancer? Does Palantir know that COVID=cancer, and more importantly, what are they going to do about it?

The company says these board members are crucial for their focus on public health infrastructure. Since when did Palantir become a healthcare company? What’s really going on here? Let’s keep eyes on Palantir, shall we?

