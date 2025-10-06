RFK Jr. mentioned “exposomics” during the recent White House press conference discussing acetaminophen and autism, but what is it? It’s the study of environmental exposures (such as chemicals, pollutants, diet, lifestyle factors, etc.) and their impact on human health over the course of a lifetime.



Though he somewhat glossed over the term “exposomics”, using it meant that they will investigate the environmental factors that lead to autism. We’ve been lied to for so long that autism is purely genetic; we know it isn’t.

Exposomics looks at external contributing sources, like food and water supply, and couples them with internal processes like the microbiome and metabolites to see how all factors influence gene expression, protein expression and overall health outcomes. In particular, exposomics looks at chemical exposures (pollutants, toxins, pharmaceuticals), biological exposures (radiation, etc.), lifestyle factors (diet, exercise, etc.)

It is often studied in parallel with genomics to understand the complex interactions between the environment and human biology. Genomics studies an individual’s DNA sequence and genetic variations like mutations and polymorphisms to understand genetic predisposition to diseases.



In other words, genomics focuses on inherited factors, while exposomics focuses on environmental and lifestyle factors.

I know many of you were underwhelmed by the White House press conference just covering acetaminophen and autism. But take heart…I’ve said many times that RFK Jr. has to go slowly against powerful entrenched forces— he can’t yank all the vaccines off the market on Day 1.



And take heart that he used the word “exposomics” because that means he clearly understands that the external environment is a critical factor in autism.

