Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
43m

PRAY....this scenario plays out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Devi's avatar
Devi
28m

What a process! Decades on, more than two centuries really, light and knowledge begin to break down this whole structure that is riddled with lies, corruption and greed. Bringing back the Gold Standard of Medicine will take Time, but it needs to be done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture