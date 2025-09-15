Huge vaccine news this week. Pfizer board member & FDA ‘Revolving Door’ alum Scott Gottlieb, is sounding the alarm…again.

He has been warning for some time that RFK Jr.’s fall autism report—which is imminent — will link alum to autism and could ignite lawsuits and push vaccine makers out of the market.

Alum is an adjuvant that boosts the immune system response to the vaccine. Gottlieb says there is no good alternative to alum. So if alum is removed, there would be a whole domino effect.

First, he says vaccines would likely be decoupled, meaning for example, the MMRV combo would be decoupled into separate measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccines.

If decoupled, though, they would have to be reauthorized, meaning go through new trials according to President Trump’s new executive order Restoring Gold Standard Science. If they haven’t been tested against a true placebo, they’d have to be now.

This may be the start of bringing down the whole corrupt vaccine industry. It can’t come soon enough.

QUICK LINKS: