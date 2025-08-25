The nerves from the teeth are connected directly to the brain.



When a tooth is infected, it not only causes incredible pain but can also leak toxins into your bloodstream. The remedy is often a filling for a cavity, but mercury fillings leach toxic heavy metals into your bloodstream as well. Root canals are often used on a compromised tooth, but the root canal removes the nerves and blood supply to the affected tooth. The tooth is effectively dead, and within a month the dentin in the tooth becomes saturated with microbes (bacteria and fungi). The microbes then enter your body.

Supports immune resilience for stronger defenses against health stressors...

Detox Today

Starts tonight! There’s still time to register below.

REgister

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment

QUICK LINKS: