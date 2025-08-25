Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Michelle Tavares
6h

We know some of you have shared that finances are tight and that it can feel hard to pay for online seminars. We completely understand, and it’s why Dr. Tenpenny continues to share so much information for free through Substack, newsletters, interviews, podcasts, and public talks.

At the same time, each Ask the Expert course represents weeks of preparation—research, guest expert coordination, production, and follow-up support. Offering these courses for a modest fee ($49 per course, or just $25/month with Prime for access to a whole library) helps cover the costs of keeping this work going and allows us to continue producing both free and in-depth educational content.

Every time someone purchases a course, you’re not just buying information—you’re helping sustain this mission, support the team behind it, and ensure that truth keeps reaching people even when censorship and obstacles make it difficult.

For those who can’t always join the paid courses, please know we will always keep producing free resources so that everyone has access to empowering knowledge. And for those who are able to support through a course or membership, thank you—it truly makes all the difference in keeping this movement alive. 💚

Sincerely,

Michelle T

Linda G
12h

Do you wealthy physicians really need to be charging for this information? Most of us who struggle to pay for food and fuel cannot afford to be paying for all of these online seminars. And what good are they if we cannot find a dentist near us who uses these practices?

