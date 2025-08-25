Tenpenny Monday Minute
The longer a dead tooth stays in a living jawbone, the more problems you'll have.
The nerves from the teeth are connected directly to the brain.
When a tooth is infected, it not only causes incredible pain but can also leak toxins into your bloodstream. The remedy is often a filling for a cavity, but mercury fillings leach toxic heavy metals into your bloodstream as well. Root canals are often used on a compromised tooth, but the root canal removes the nerves and blood supply to the affected tooth. The tooth is effectively dead, and within a month the dentin in the tooth becomes saturated with microbes (bacteria and fungi). The microbes then enter your body.
Starts tonight! There’s still time to register below.
We know some of you have shared that finances are tight and that it can feel hard to pay for online seminars. We completely understand, and it’s why Dr. Tenpenny continues to share so much information for free through Substack, newsletters, interviews, podcasts, and public talks.
At the same time, each Ask the Expert course represents weeks of preparation—research, guest expert coordination, production, and follow-up support. Offering these courses for a modest fee ($49 per course, or just $25/month with Prime for access to a whole library) helps cover the costs of keeping this work going and allows us to continue producing both free and in-depth educational content.
Every time someone purchases a course, you’re not just buying information—you’re helping sustain this mission, support the team behind it, and ensure that truth keeps reaching people even when censorship and obstacles make it difficult.
For those who can’t always join the paid courses, please know we will always keep producing free resources so that everyone has access to empowering knowledge. And for those who are able to support through a course or membership, thank you—it truly makes all the difference in keeping this movement alive. 💚
Sincerely,
Michelle T
Do you wealthy physicians really need to be charging for this information? Most of us who struggle to pay for food and fuel cannot afford to be paying for all of these online seminars. And what good are they if we cannot find a dentist near us who uses these practices?