I am not a fan of the new Ozempic drugs. They’re not worth the risk. I wrote about it here.

However, so many people are taking them that it is important to share information about the side effects. We know that Ozempic does not just suppress appetite or shrink fat cells. Quite the contrary, it actually reduces muscle mass. Your heart is nothing but cardiac muscle. The heart is also unique because once the muscle “dies”, it does not come back. You’ve got what you got, and you gotta take care of what you got.

Studies have found that Ozempic is contributing to thinning of the heart muscle. If you are taking Ozempic, the best way to protect your heart is to eat PLENTY of protein, vitamins, and minerals. This helps avoid depletion. Also, resistance exercise such as lifting weights or using resistance bands is key to protecting your skeletal muscle, too. Making sure your heart is being exercised ensures the muscle stays strong.

Thanks to Dr. Jen Brown, our Tenpenny Report guest author, for bringing this issue to our attention.

