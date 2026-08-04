Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
2h

We need more honest female doctors like you in Washington. 🙏💥💕

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