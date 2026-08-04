There’s been lots of conversation today about RFK Jr.’s CNN interview with Dana Bash, but this snippet is very important.



RFK Jr. stated on national television that gain-of-function research is responsible for the majority of pandemics and outbreaks—COVID-19, Lyme disease, and RSV, one of the leading causes of deaths in children (approximately 100,000 deaths each year in children under age 5).



Bash gets more combative—and more nervous—as the interview goes on.



These folks in journalism know EXACTLY what they’re promoting. That’s why I named them Fauci co-conspirators in my Saturday Substack. Read that here.



Here’s the whole interview, if you can stomach it.



And here’s my substack on RSV, The Next Billion Dollar Deal. Part 1 and Part 2

The Truth. The Cover-Ups.

This is a Fight for Your Health, Your Life,

and Your Freedom….

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