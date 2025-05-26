We overturned Roe v. Wade nearly three years ago, so why are Planned Parenthood abortions at an all-time high? I’m disgusted — they released their latest annual report the day after Mother’s Day. Government funding is also at an all-time high.
Why is business still booming?
The key takeaway: 402,230 abortions, an all-time high, and up from last year’s 392,715 abortions.
For every adoption referral made last year, Planned Parenthood performed 187 abortions. For the second year in a row, Planned Parenthood also touted how it helps women from pro-life states travel elsewhere to get abortions.
It is a tragedy.
I find this to be extremely abhorant and beyond upsetting. I am the grandmother to three adorable, beautiful adopted children. The choice was made to give them life, first, and then to offer them for adoption when they were babies. That I am sure was a very hard decision. They are now teenagers. They are kids with specific needs, but with a Mother and Father that work to teach and guide them, they each are doing okay. My point is this, I think of the numbers of precious blessings from God that were and are still being aborted and I am deeply saddened. Especially when we have learned what the underlying truth is with each baby after being aborted. I will continue to fight to change these laws, stop the funding and abolish Planned Parent Hood, which is nothing but evil. Thank You Dr T for keeping this information out and in the forefront. Have a Blessed Memorial Day!