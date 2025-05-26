Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PurpleKay's avatar
PurpleKay
1h

It is a tragedy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marilyn S's avatar
Marilyn S
27m

I find this to be extremely abhorant and beyond upsetting. I am the grandmother to three adorable, beautiful adopted children. The choice was made to give them life, first, and then to offer them for adoption when they were babies. That I am sure was a very hard decision. They are now teenagers. They are kids with specific needs, but with a Mother and Father that work to teach and guide them, they each are doing okay. My point is this, I think of the numbers of precious blessings from God that were and are still being aborted and I am deeply saddened. Especially when we have learned what the underlying truth is with each baby after being aborted. I will continue to fight to change these laws, stop the funding and abolish Planned Parent Hood, which is nothing but evil. Thank You Dr T for keeping this information out and in the forefront. Have a Blessed Memorial Day!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture