We overturned Roe v. Wade nearly three years ago, so why are Planned Parenthood abortions at an all-time high? I’m disgusted — they released their latest annual report the day after Mother’s Day. Government funding is also at an all-time high.

Why is business still booming?

The key takeaway: 402,230 abortions, an all-time high, and up from last year’s 392,715 abortions.

For every adoption referral made last year, Planned Parenthood performed 187 abortions. For the second year in a row, Planned Parenthood also touted how it helps women from pro-life states travel elsewhere to get abortions.

Buy the Book

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment