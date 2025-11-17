In October 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conducted an operation to airdrop approximately 700,000 oral rabies vaccines in six states—Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. These are dropped in both rural and urban/suburban regions by airplanes and helicopters.

The vaccine (RABORAL V-RG) takes the form of baits coated with a fishmeal attractant that are enclosed in small plastic pouches to encourage consumption by wildlife. The baits are airdropped to control rabies in raccoons, the primary carriers of rabies.



USDA says the baits are safe for humans and pets, but then they say to avoid contact, and also say that pets that consume baits might have temporary stomach upset. They assure us there are no long-term risks.

Even though they’re supposedly safe, USDA warns us to avoid contact. If you find a bait in an open area, you can move the bait to a more wooded area, but use gloves or a towel and don’t handle directly. If you do touch the bait, wash your hands with soap and water.

The October effort was a final phase conducted by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), an agency that comes up quite a bit in our writings.

Similar operations were done earlier in 2025 in other states: Maine, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

