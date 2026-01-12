Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018 to the tune of $63 billion. Now, Bayer is suing COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in federal court.

Why? The drugmakers are accused of unlawfully using the mRNA optimization technology, originally developed by Monsanto, as the platform for their COVID-19 vaccines (Reuters).



You read that right. You simply can’t make this stuff up.

Monsanto had a decades-old patented technology for removing “problem genetic sequences” to improve mRNA stability and protein expression. This removal had always been a key challenge in vaccine development.

Why was it “solved” for the COVID jabs? Bayer alleges the 3 vaccine makers stole the Monsanto patented tech. J&J is included in the lawsuit, even thought the company did not use mRNA technology for its vaccine. Bayer says J&J still used the tech to stabilize its vaccine.

Do these companies recognize the optics of this situation? Do they even care? No, they don’t care — Bayer just wants its cut of the highly lucrative COVID profits.



The headline practically writes itself: Bayer and Monsanto, makers of the highly toxic glyphosate herbicide, now claim the deadly COVID-19 vaccine platforms were built on their tech.



Because glyphosate hasn’t caused enough harm. They need a claim to fame that is even deadlier.



QUICK LINKS: