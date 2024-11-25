The CDC has long known that vaccines, especially MMR, have caused vaccine-induced autism. Case in point: black male toddlers who received the MMR at a young age were at 3-4 times the risk of autism as other children.

The CDC knows. And the CDC lies. They even destroy evidence in garbage can meetings, where scientists throw away all records of studies. This is illegal, of course.

Special thanks to my friends Meryl Nass and Steve Kirsch for providing all the details! Steve received over 300 pages of evidence from the CDC; he calls it the '“treasure trove.” This evidence shows that vaccines cause autism. CDC has never made these documents public. Gee, I wonder why?

And they’re not just documents — Steve’s treasure trove contains emails, voice recordings, hand-written notes, diagrams, and data. Furthermore, this evidence can be authenticated by people inside and outside of the CDC.

Steve will be working to make sure the mainstream media has all the data. It’s a huge scandal. The CDC cannot admit that it is wrong, and our kids have been paying the price for that weakness…for decades.

My book is available on Amazon.com or drtenpenny.com