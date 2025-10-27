Tenpenny Monday Minute
Another large vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study. Another alarming result.
An analysis of over 2 million people who received pneumococcal vaccines has shown alarming results. The vaccines may increase the very risks they’re meant to prevent.
It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened with a vaccine, and sadly, it probably won’t be the last.
American children are advised to get four doses of the pneumococcal vaccine. The vaccine is also recommended for adults over age 65. The study examined the two recommended vaccines, PCV13 and PPSV23.
In a comparison of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people, those who received the vaccine had an 80% increased risk of pneumococcal pneumonia and a 91% increased risk of death from pneumonia.
Conclusion: the vaccines do the COMPLETE OPPOSITE of what they are purported to do. Translation: we are pumping babies and the elderly full of garbage.
Make it stop.
What we have is a medical system designed to peddle vaccines and drugs at all costs...including the cost of life. Are doctors smart? Hardly, as they dispense deadly drugs and vaccines and couldn't care less. They have been doing it for the last 70 years at least. You couldn't hire a murdering thug to get the job done better than your doctor. He is a blind expert at administering dis-health. But the pay is outrageously satisfying.
Title: The Shadows of Power: Unraveling the Veil of Deception
Sub title: Understanding the Hidden Forces at Play
The notion of “Team Evil” refers to the unseen forces that manipulate events from the shadows. These shadowy figures, often referred to as shadow people, have existed throughout history, wielding their influence in ways that are both subtle and profound. This essay explores the overarching themes that connect these forces to historical and contemporary events, revealing the larger narrative that often goes unnoticed amid the chaos of daily news. By doing so, I hope to illuminate the mechanisms of control, the cycle of war, and the importance of individual liberty in the face of systemic oppression.
The Mechanisms of Control: A Deceptive Game
One of the most fascinating aspects of the shadow people is their ability to operate through proxies - individuals or groups that serve their interests while obscuring the true source of power. This system can be likened to a Russian babushka doll, where layers of deception hide the core truth. The key to understanding this deception lies in recognizing that it is not just the actions of individuals that matter, but the underlying themes that drive those actions.
Throughout history, rulers and elites have employed various tactics to maintain control over the masses. The concept of taxation serves as a prime example. Rather than outright theft of the people’s labor and resources, taxation is rebranded as a civic duty, cloaked in the guise of legitimacy. This clever rephrasing has led to the widespread acceptance of an oppressive system that drains the lifeblood of the populace while enriching a small elite. The historical context of this practice reveals a consistent pattern: a small percentage of the population enjoys wealth and comfort, while the majority struggles under the weight of their burdens.
