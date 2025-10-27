Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

What we have is a medical system designed to peddle vaccines and drugs at all costs...including the cost of life. Are doctors smart? Hardly, as they dispense deadly drugs and vaccines and couldn't care less. They have been doing it for the last 70 years at least. You couldn't hire a murdering thug to get the job done better than your doctor. He is a blind expert at administering dis-health. But the pay is outrageously satisfying.

Title: The Shadows of Power: Unraveling the Veil of Deception

Sub title: Understanding the Hidden Forces at Play

The notion of “Team Evil” refers to the unseen forces that manipulate events from the shadows. These shadowy figures, often referred to as shadow people, have existed throughout history, wielding their influence in ways that are both subtle and profound. This essay explores the overarching themes that connect these forces to historical and contemporary events, revealing the larger narrative that often goes unnoticed amid the chaos of daily news. By doing so, I hope to illuminate the mechanisms of control, the cycle of war, and the importance of individual liberty in the face of systemic oppression.

The Mechanisms of Control: A Deceptive Game

One of the most fascinating aspects of the shadow people is their ability to operate through proxies - individuals or groups that serve their interests while obscuring the true source of power. This system can be likened to a Russian babushka doll, where layers of deception hide the core truth. The key to understanding this deception lies in recognizing that it is not just the actions of individuals that matter, but the underlying themes that drive those actions.

Throughout history, rulers and elites have employed various tactics to maintain control over the masses. The concept of taxation serves as a prime example. Rather than outright theft of the people’s labor and resources, taxation is rebranded as a civic duty, cloaked in the guise of legitimacy. This clever rephrasing has led to the widespread acceptance of an oppressive system that drains the lifeblood of the populace while enriching a small elite. The historical context of this practice reveals a consistent pattern: a small percentage of the population enjoys wealth and comfort, while the majority struggles under the weight of their burdens.

https://prosepma.ca/forum/viewtopic.php?p=227#p227

