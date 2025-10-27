An analysis of over 2 million people who received pneumococcal vaccines has shown alarming results. The vaccines may increase the very risks they’re meant to prevent.

It wouldn’t be the first time this has happened with a vaccine, and sadly, it probably won’t be the last.

American children are advised to get four doses of the pneumococcal vaccine. The vaccine is also recommended for adults over age 65. The study examined the two recommended vaccines, PCV13 and PPSV23.

In a comparison of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people, those who received the vaccine had an 80% increased risk of pneumococcal pneumonia and a 91% increased risk of death from pneumonia.

Conclusion: the vaccines do the COMPLETE OPPOSITE of what they are purported to do. Translation: we are pumping babies and the elderly full of garbage.

Make it stop.

QUICK LINKS: