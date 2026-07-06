Last week, the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, chaired by Anna Paulina Luna, held a hearing titled “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project.”

The hearing focused primarily on the historical MKULTRA program and declassification of remaining records in the vein of government transparency.

The CIA launched MKULTRA in 1953 for behavior modification and mind-control techniques to use during the Cold War. Witnesses at the hearing described experiments involving LSD and other substances—naturally none of these experiments involved informed consent.



Historian Stephen Kinzer described MKULTRA as involving some of the most extreme human experimentation carried out by any government agency—ever. Many of the files from this program were intentionally destroyed in 1973, so complete historical reconstruction is not possible. Another witness, Tom O’Neill, testified that Congress was likely not given a complete briefing on MKULTRA activities in the 1970s.



A major topic was whether intelligence agencies should release any remaining classified MKULTRA records. OF COURSE the answer is yes!!



No major new evidence and no declassified records were released during the hearing. No new hearings have been formally scheduled, but Luna says the task force will continue to examine MKULTRA.

The MKULTRA hearing is part of a broader initiative that also covers UAP (UFOs), the JFK assassination, and other historically classified government programs.

The Truth. The Cover-Ups.

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