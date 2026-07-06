Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Martha's avatar
Martha
14h

With all the unhinged liberals spewing hatred and posting death threats, is it possible they put this drug in certain batches of their vaccines?

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1hEdited

We'll all be dead before the real truth is ever known.

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