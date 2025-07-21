We’ve waited for years. Keep the faith. All of the COVID corruption will be exposed.
It’s just a matter of time.
Fauci will likely be subpoenaed by Rand Paul (third time is a charm), and a jury just awarded $4 million to school employees who were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate—marking a major legal victory.
And we’ve got the trial of the century happening in The Netherlands. And J&J just admitted they lied about their COVID jab.
While you’re at it, this is a great time to read, and save, the 520-page report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was released in December 2024 and accused the WHO of downplaying credible evidence that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan "because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties.”
"COVID corruption will be fully exposed." From your keyboard to God's ears Dr T.! If we are ever to trust so-called "health" agencies, governments, hospitals, doctors, and nurses again, we need to see some arrests. I still won't trust any of these (and never have), but the average person should be able to make choices for themselves and feel safe in making those choices.
Will the mass murders that happened in the nursing homes and hospitals under the guise of "Covid protocols" be "fully exposed" and punished?
If that is not done then all else remains superfluous distractions. Almost certainly Rand Paul will focus his feckless investigations on the phony "lab leak" misdirection ploy.
Right now there are absolutely zero investigations into the brutality of what happened in US nursing homes.
The care home piece of the sordid 'covid' puzzle regarding the elderly who reside in nursing homes/care centers/LTCF’s like "all things covid" is a complete lie. To tell half-truths or to purposefully de-contextualize a situation of this magnitude is to knowingly manipulate the facts- it is to lie.
It’s not true that 'covid' targeted the old and the sick. Thousands of elderly died because the management of their drawn-out death was withdrawn. Those crimes are being hidden by the trick of “with coronavirus”, or indeed “from coronavirus” – it hardly matters.
What happened during the 'covid' panic with the care center to hospital rotations created the conditions for a “bulk” rate of the deceased elderly. It had nothing to do with phony 'covid' and once again points to a social crime not a medical emergency.
Combined with this was (and is) an increase in DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders.
In practice this added up to institutional euthanasia as public health policy.
And through all of this let’s keep in mind that those that these nursing home deaths (deaths caused by neglect and abandonment) represented about 50% of the stated 'covid deaths' in the US and Europe.
And keep in mind that these inflated numbers of 'covid deaths' of the elderly were used to justify draconian measures by the very same governments that created the policies. It is not possible to be more cynical than this.