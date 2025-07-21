We’ve waited for years. Keep the faith. All of the COVID corruption will be exposed.



It’s just a matter of time.



Fauci will likely be subpoenaed by Rand Paul (third time is a charm), and a jury just awarded $4 million to school employees who were denied religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate—marking a major legal victory.

And we’ve got the trial of the century happening in The Netherlands. And J&J just admitted they lied about their COVID jab.



While you’re at it, this is a great time to read, and save, the 520-page report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was released in December 2024 and accused the WHO of downplaying credible evidence that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese research lab in Wuhan "because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties.”

