Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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gregory wales's avatar
gregory wales
15h

Is it a matter of "Siding with Monsanto" or simply failing to do the task they are paid to do?

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
13h

Same with asbestos. Siding Saved 1000s of lives in structure fires. Then morons used it as blow-in insulation. In attics and military ships. It is mined out of the ground. In parts of many western states The Dust has “prohibited” concentrations of asbestos. No scientific or social discussion. No attempt to regulate us. Just Sue in Court and eliminate it from commercial use the good and the bad.

Trump has taken the regulatory decisions away from trial lawyers and civil courts. Now if we can Regulate the Abuses out of existence Reason can prevail and everyone can win!.

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