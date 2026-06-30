Tenpenny Monday Minute
Did the EPA just side with Monsanto on glyphosate?
The Supreme Court has spoken. Companies cannot be sued under state law for not including cancer warnings on Roundup labels when the EPA has not required such warnings.
In a 7-2 ruling in Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, the Court held that federal pesticide law (FIFRA) preempts state-law “failure-to-warn” claims.
The decision is expected to derail thousands of pending lawsuits from people who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup.
What does it mean? The Supreme Court has effectively shielded Monsanto from being held accountable for not warning the public.
This is a grave mistake.
While the EPA continues to claim glyphosate is safe, multiple studies say otherwise.
I’ve been sounding the alarm on glyphosate for many years. Here are my articles:
2026: The Glyphosate E.O.: The Moment of Reckoning America Cannot Avoid
2024: How a Motor Oil Ended Up on Your Dinner Table
2024: A Chemical Company Fudging Its Data? It Can’t Be.
2015: Aluminum & Glyphosate’s Role in Autism is Terrifying Stuff
2017: Monsanto’s Roundup Glyphosate Can Alter Your DNA
QUICK LINKS:
Is it a matter of "Siding with Monsanto" or simply failing to do the task they are paid to do?
Same with asbestos. Siding Saved 1000s of lives in structure fires. Then morons used it as blow-in insulation. In attics and military ships. It is mined out of the ground. In parts of many western states The Dust has “prohibited” concentrations of asbestos. No scientific or social discussion. No attempt to regulate us. Just Sue in Court and eliminate it from commercial use the good and the bad.
Trump has taken the regulatory decisions away from trial lawyers and civil courts. Now if we can Regulate the Abuses out of existence Reason can prevail and everyone can win!.