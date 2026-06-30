The Supreme Court has spoken. Companies cannot be sued under state law for not including cancer warnings on Roundup labels when the EPA has not required such warnings.



In a 7-2 ruling in Monsanto Co. v. Durnell, the Court held that federal pesticide law (FIFRA) preempts state-law “failure-to-warn” claims.

The decision is expected to derail thousands of pending lawsuits from people who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup.

What does it mean? The Supreme Court has effectively shielded Monsanto from being held accountable for not warning the public.

This is a grave mistake.

While the EPA continues to claim glyphosate is safe, multiple studies say otherwise.

I

I’ve been sounding the alarm on glyphosate for many years. Here are my articles:



2026: The Glyphosate E.O.: The Moment of Reckoning America Cannot Avoid

2024: How a Motor Oil Ended Up on Your Dinner Table

2024: A Chemical Company Fudging Its Data? It Can’t Be.

2015: Aluminum & Glyphosate’s Role in Autism is Terrifying Stuff

2017: Monsanto’s Roundup Glyphosate Can Alter Your DNA



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