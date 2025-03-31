In last week’s Throwback Thursday, I wrote about 23andMe’s bankruptcy and speculated whether they would sell off their (your) DNA data. The day after, this Fortune article came out. The bottom line is that Bankrupt 23andMe will be allowed to sell customers’ genetic data to other companies. The company claims its security measures surrounding the data will remain in place, but its privacy policy says it can change those procedures at any time.
Offers to buy 23AndMe are due from potential buyers on May 7, and a final hearing will be held in June.
I strongly recommend you delete your data before that time. Read the Fortune article above to find out how.
Old as mud here, but learned a long time ago nothing is ever deleted - buh bye genetic info (as if they haven’t surreptitiously sold it years ago OR hacked OR backdoor govie stolen).
Heads up: If you’re a former 23andMe customer, now’s the time to delete your account.
The company just filed for bankruptcy.
That means your genetic data - the most personal data you have - could be sold.
Here’s how to delete it:
To ask them to destroy your DNA sample:
-> Go to “Settings” > “Preferences”
-> Withdraw any previous consent for your sample to be stored or used in research
-> You can also revoke consent for future research participation under “Research and Product Consents”
Note: If you ask them to destroy your DNA sample, be sure and do that *before* you delete you account.
To delete your account and all its data:
1. Log into your account
2. Go to your profile > “Settings”
3. Scroll to “23andMe Data” > click “View”
4. Select “Delete Data”
5. Click “Permanently delete data”
7. Follow the prompts to confirm
My office, along with others, has been investigating 23andMe for over a year after a major data breach exposed personal information.
We’re watching how they handle your genetic data now that they’ve entered bankruptcy - but you shouldn’t wait.
Delete your data. Today.