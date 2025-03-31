In last week’s Throwback Thursday, I wrote about 23andMe’s bankruptcy and speculated whether they would sell off their (your) DNA data. The day after, this Fortune article came out. The bottom line is that Bankrupt 23andMe will be allowed to sell customers’ genetic data to other companies. The company claims its security measures surrounding the data will remain in place, but its privacy policy says it can change those procedures at any time.

Offers to buy 23AndMe are due from potential buyers on May 7, and a final hearing will be held in June.



I strongly recommend you delete your data before that time. Read the Fortune article above to find out how.

