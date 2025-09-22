Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B.D.Sapphira.M.Tae.Jk.o's avatar
B.D.Sapphira.M.Tae.Jk.o
just now

Tylenol is just a brand name. Acetaminophen is the over the counter drug. Be over the counter drugs need to be monitored as well. It damages the kidneys. Anything you take it has a risk. It can create a rebound effect....ingesting more to hide to dull the pain.

Pain management is a multi-billion dollar industry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture