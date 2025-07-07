What a convenience! No more shots in the arm. Instead, you can just breathe in your vaccines.



The development of these vaccines has been going on for a while. In late 2023, researchers from the Institute of Process Engineering (IPE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences published a paper on the single-dose, dry-powder, inhalable vaccine platform they developed to block respiratory viral infection and transmission in animal models.



”This platform holds great promise for combating future emerging and epidemic infectious diseases.” Notice how there is always an EMERGING threat?



The Canadian government recently ramped up testing for the COVID mRNA AeroVax, an aerosol spray that can be inhaled. Naturally, this is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation via Canada’s McMaster University. The Canadian government invested $8 million (of taxpayer money) to date to fund this project.



Now, we have another “first-of-its-kind” publication of early trial results on yet another COVID nasal spray (CVXGA1), from a team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

They say it is the next frontier in pandemic “prevention.”

As usual, the trial data is severely lacking. (1) It’s not an independent study, and is chock full of financial conflicts of interest. (2) The study was done on less than 100 people, and the parameter that matters most — neutralizing antibodies — failed to be generated by this latest vaccine. This vaccine likely does not translate to any meaningful protection. (3) It lacked a placebo group. This is a huge problem I recently wrote about.



So what’s the point? Money. And your compliance.



These vaccines are characterized as a kinder-gentler alternative to the “vaccine hesitant” who don’t like needles. (It’s not needles we’re against, it’s the poison coming through it.) These researchers all INSIST their product will be nasal spray, but given what we now know about chemtrails, these aerosols could easily be deployed via airplanes to vaccinate whole towns against their will.



It may sound convenient, but don’t buy it. How many times do we have to be burned by vaccine propaganda?



Time to wake up. You can’t stay asleep. Our fight is far from over.



Buy Pure Body Extra

Buy the Book

Share Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Leave a comment