It’s not okay for journals to omit data, but that is exactly what the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) just did.

NEJM never published the data showing that Pfizer’s mRNA flu shot failed in the over-65 age group.

The shot offers almost no clinical benefit in adults 18-64, but that is not all. NEJM failed to publish data from older adults, and these data were from the SAME trial.

The over-65 age group is the group that supposedly benefits the most from these vaccines. You could even say that this age group is the entire reason these vaccines exist.



Where’s the accountability?

Instead, researchers buried the data in ClinicalTrials.gov, more than likely to give them an “out” that they really did “publish” the data. The real reason was that the data were out of sight, out of mind, far from the scrutiny of a pesky journal.



Diligent researchers began digging into the data and were stunned by what they found.

The bottom line? A supposedly upstanding, flagship journal has selectively reported findings…the very findings that often directly shape public health decisions.

There’s no accountability, and certainly no integrity.





