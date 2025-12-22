Who said this? Dr. William Thompson, CDC whistleblower, in 2014. What did he go along with? “We buried the data on MMR and autism.” Thompson spoke with Dr. Brian Hooker, a CHD researcher and father of a vaccine-injured child.



Dr. Thompson had even co-authored many of the studies. They represented that the data showed the MMR vaccine was safe, but they lied.



“I am completely ashamed of what I did,” Thompson admitted. They doctored the results to show what they wanted, but the raw data spoke for itself: there was a clear link between the MMR vaccine and a spike in autism in African American boys vaccinated before 36 months (3 years of age.) The data were omitted from the final papers, and therefore erased from the public record.



These studies also showed that the mercury preservative thimerosal caused autism=-like features. Thompson helped cover that up as well. So who are the higher-ups? Thompson named CDC Director Julie Gerberding and her underlings Colleen Boyle, Frank DeStefano, and Marshalyn Allsopp. By the way, Gerberding later jumped ship to head up Merck’s vaccine empire. It’s a great example of the revolving door I so often talk about (and write about!)



As a father in desperation, Dr. Hooker tried for over 10 years to obtain CDC data. He suspected a link between mercury and autism. And the CDC did nothing for a decade, until we got RFK Jr. as HHS secretary.

Will these people ever be held accountable? After all, Boyle testified under oath before Congress that the body of CDC evidence shows no connection between mercury in vaccines and autism. How many lives have been ruined by Boyle and others as a result of withholding and covering up this information?



Let’s hope and pray that 2026 is the year of accountability.

