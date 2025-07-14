HHS just funded the development of two lab-built influenza virus that are 100% airborne between mammals. Here’s the paper.

Just a week ago, I wrote about the proposed aerosol influenza A(H3N2) debacle. Now this.

The Emory University and Penn State authors have received multitudes of federal funding under NIH Contract 75N93021C00017. In the last 4 years, this contract has received $27 million. Of your money. To weaponize the flu. To make you sick or even kill you.

Of course it was awarded by NIAID, and the principle investigator Dr. Walter Orenstein served as Deputy Director for Immunization Programs at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (2008-2011).

Why are we continuing to fund this type of research? Why wasn’t this funding cut off in the NIH freeze of funds earlier this year? Why? Just why?

