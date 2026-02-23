Tenpenny Monday Minute
Since 2020: The most deaths in 100 years (excluding WW2)
The blue lines are “anticipated predicted death” per day. The black lines are actual deaths. You can see prior to 2020, the prediction versus actual was pretty accurate and within statistical expectancy. But 2020 and beyond?!?! Not even close. You will note the classic excessive peaks around vaccine and booster periods in 2020-2021.
Thanks to Doc Brown for sharing this data.
I interviewed John just last month…here is a clip from that episode and a full link too.
QUICK LINKS:
I was just thinking yesterday about the fact that the massive numbers of death from these shots are well-known by anyone who is awake. They are promptly being ignored, still, by even more progressive news' sites. It's outrageous. How is anyone who has been personally impacted by this killing campagn supposed to respond?!
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is imprisoned in Germany. He is an international lawyer and was investigating the plandemic. For framing and inexplicably strange allegations he has been judged according to' interpretation' of the law. He was filing lawsuits and class action in US and investigating in Corona Ausschuss and interviewed true scientists whose voice has not been listened to. You'll find more under ICIC, Utube, should you want to find out more.
Unfortunately facebook stops me sharing and instead wants access to all kinds of my data. If I reject agreeing I am denied sharing. Naturally i reject this...