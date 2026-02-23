Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tess's avatar
Tess
2h

I was just thinking yesterday about the fact that the massive numbers of death from these shots are well-known by anyone who is awake. They are promptly being ignored, still, by even more progressive news' sites. It's outrageous. How is anyone who has been personally impacted by this killing campagn supposed to respond?!

Reply
Share
Pia's avatar
Pia
1h

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is imprisoned in Germany. He is an international lawyer and was investigating the plandemic. For framing and inexplicably strange allegations he has been judged according to' interpretation' of the law. He was filing lawsuits and class action in US and investigating in Corona Ausschuss and interviewed true scientists whose voice has not been listened to. You'll find more under ICIC, Utube, should you want to find out more.

Unfortunately facebook stops me sharing and instead wants access to all kinds of my data. If I reject agreeing I am denied sharing. Naturally i reject this...

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sherri Tenpenny, DO, AOBNMM, ABIHM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture