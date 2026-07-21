Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

Dr. Tenpenny's Eye on the Evidence

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
13h

For some the Climate hoax became incredibly lucrative

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Rich Moser's avatar
Rich Moser
13h

"He’s been talking about ending the Green New Scam for over a year." Here in California, our governor is named Greenin Newscum.

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