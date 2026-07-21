Over the weekend, President Trump dropped a HUGE bombshell. He says that the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) has been caught PUBLISHING FRAUDULENT MANUALS on climate change.



And, Trump has ordered Federal Suspension and Debarment Officials to review this conduct. A Federal Suspension and Debarment Official (SDO) is the government official within a federal agency who has the legal authority to exclude individuals, companies, nonprofits, or other entities from doing business with the U.S. federal government when their conduct indicates they are not a presently responsible contractor or recipient of federal funds.

Trump said the NAS has historically published scientific manuals expressly for the federal judiciary. NAS was founded as an independent institution in 1863 to provide science policy advice during the Abraham Lincoln administration. Today, it is funded by a mix of federal sources, private foundations, individuals and corporations, and Trump says NAS publishes misleading, biased and fraudulent data on climate change. In turn, the bogus material was used by judges to decide massive climate change court cases.



Trump says the taxpayers should not be funding climate fraud. He’s been talking about ending the Green New Scam for over a year. Just look here.



I agree.

NAS’ claim to fame is the 2009 report that human-caused greenhouse gases threaten human health and welfare. The EPA has recently considered overturning that ruling, and that sent NAS scientists reeling. They began cranking out even more reports.

NAS is likely to have to lay off about 25% of its 1,100 employees by December 2026, citing Trump’s federal research cuts and elimination of contracts. The administration wants to cut billions of more dollars for climate research and scientific equipment.

Is Trump right or wrong? Let’s see what the SDO officers say. Then, it will most likely be time to hold these climate nutters responsible and make them accountable for their green new lies.

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