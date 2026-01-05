The UK just approved Kostaive (zapomeran, ARCT-154), a self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine for COVID-19, made by Arcturus Therapeutics and approved for ages 18 and older.

The UK’s FDA-equivalent, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved it on Saturday..

The injection forces the body to make spike protein, AND it contains an enzyme that makes copies of the vaccine sa-mRNA. The sa-mRNA is said to be derived from a Venezuelan equine encephalitis virus (VEEV).



There are so many unresolved safety questions, and a lack of long-term safety data and effects on the immune system. Why are governments authorizing enhanced versions of these genetic products?



sa-mRNA is dangerous. Stay away from it.



